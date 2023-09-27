ED searches house of BJP headquarters accountant in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Enforcement Directorate carried out searches in Chennai on Tuesday, which comes after the raids carried out on September 12 in 34 locations, including eight sand mines, in six districts.

Sources said ED officers interrogated Jothi Kumar employed as an accountant at Kamalalayam, BJP state headquarters, and also his landlord. Officers raided Jothi Kumar’s house which is in an apartment complex belonging to realtor Shanmugam. ED is yet to release an official statement on the search which lasted until noon, police said.

It may be noted that the ED searched the mines belonging to sand mining contractors K Rathinam, S Ramachandran and Karikalan in six districts. ED also searched auditor Shanmugaraj’s premises as well as the Water Resources Department headquarters. ED had also frozen `12.82 crore unaccounted cash along with 1 kg gold.

