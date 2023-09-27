Governor RN Ravi wants Madras University V-C search committee notification withdrawn

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Escalating the clash with the state government over the appointment of V-Cs to the universities in the state, Governor RN Ravi has now come up with a press release demanding the withdrawal of a gazette notification that established a search committee to identify V-C for the University of Madras, notably, excluding the UGC representative. He said the notification is void as it violates the UGC regulations and the Supreme Court orders.

The release said the governor has notified the constitution of the search-cum-selection committee for the identification of the candidate for the appointment of V-C, and it has been published on Raj Bhavan’s website. “The notification is void ab initio, being contrary to the UGC Regulations and order of the Supreme Court,” the release said.

It further added the principal secretary of the higher education department has no role in the affairs of the university and the notification was without any authority from the governor, who is the chancellor of the university. “Hence, the chancellor has called upon to withdraw the notification published in the Tamil Nadu Government Gazette Extraordinary,” the release further added.

