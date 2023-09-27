Hullada in Nilgiris selected as one of best tourist villages by central government

By Express News Service

NILGIRIS: The lush green village of Hullada in Ketti town panchayat, has been selected as one of the best tourist villages by the central tourism department, out of the 795 applications received from across the country.

Hullada has a waterfall, cliffs and the second-largest gorge after the Grand Canyon of the USA, which made the ministry award the title. As per the town panchayat’s estimate, around 720 people are living in 120 houses in the village, all of them from the Badaga community and their main cultivation is vegetables like carrots, beans, beetroot and tea. An Amman temple located in the village witnesses ‘Kundam’ once a year in March and the residents perform the Badaga community dance wearing their traditional attire, which attracts a lot of local tourists.

Speaking to TNIE, Hullada Village president B Mathan said, “One can see 14 villages from the Ketti Valley viewpoint. Moreover, Ketti railway station is located in our village, where many Kollywood and Bollywood films are shot due to the scenic background. I am really happy about the award and it is a proud moment for our village.”

Uma Shankar, Nilgiris Tourism Officer, told TNIE, “Though the village is small, it has educational institutions, a hospital, a bank and a police station. The tourists can get a fresh experience while visiting the place and they will get a chance to know about the Badaga culture tradition and their agriculture practices.”

“The village is located close to Ooty and Coonoor, which have a number of tourist spots. The ministry also considered the Badaga cuisine while giving the award,” he added. Sources from the tourist department said inorder to increase tourist footfall, they are taking steps to promote homestays in the village.

