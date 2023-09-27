Illegal detention: Parents of victim seek the judiciary's intervention on allegation leveled against police

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The parents of a 20-year-old suspect in a murder attempt case who suffered renal failure allegedly due to police excess, on Tuesday filed a petition before the Judicial Magistrate Court II Judge D Senthilraja seeking action against the inspector of Kattoor police station.

In their petition, they said police had violated section 41 b of CrPC (procedure of arrest and duties of an officer making arrest), Section 46 of CrPC which deals with the procedure to be followed while making an arrest and section 57 (Person arrested not to be detained more than twenty- four hours) of CrPC. Also, the petitioner requested the court to direct the police department to preserve the CCTV footage recorded between September 16 and September 20 at the Kattoor police station. They asked the court to get a copy of the CCTV recordings from the police station considering it as evidence to prove the illegal detention and the custodial torture. The parents also submitted a petition to police commissioner V Balakrishnan in this regard.

R Jayakumar (22) of Keeranatham was arrested in connection with an attempt to murder case reported in Ram Nagar on September 12. His parents claim that he was picked up on September 16 and beaten up in illegal detention for five days. He has been admitted to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) and is undergoing dialysis.

