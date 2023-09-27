Madaras HC directs NHAI to comply with order to collect 50 per cent toll fee in Vagaikulam toll plaza

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday directed the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to comply with its earlier order to collect only 50% toll fee in Vagaikulam toll plaza (NH 138) in Thoothukudi till Murappanadu river bridge and damaged roads are repaired.



The court earlier gave the direction to NHAI based on a PIL filed by S Ferdin Rayan of Tirunelveli seeking suspension of toll fee collection in the plaza till repair works are done. Ferdin, in the petition, said the national highway crosses Thamirabarani River at Murappanadu through a major bridge, but the bridge and the roads have cracks and potholes. They have not been relaid since 2003, he alleged.



NHAI on Tuesday moved the court seeking to vacate the interim order. The petitioner's counsel claimed NHAI had not complied with the court order and that full toll fees were being collected. A division bench of Justices SS Sundar and D Bharatha Chakravarthy directed the NHAI to comply with its earlier order and adjourned the case to September 28.

