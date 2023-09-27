Home States Tamil Nadu

Madras High court calls encroachers of Tamil Nadu waterbodies as traitors

The member secretary of TN Wetland Authority submitted that Rs 5 crore has been sanctioned for rehabilitation and alternative tenements for 1,087 families who have encroached upon the marshland.

Published: 27th September 2023 08:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2023 08:04 AM   |  A+A-

Pallikaranai marshland

Several acres of the marshland are being reclaimed by realtors at the Pallikaranai Ramsar Site. Tonnes of rubble and debris are being dumped in the water-logged areas. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:   Calling waterbody encroachers ‘traitors’, the Madras High Court has recently said such encroachers should not be given alternative sites for accommodation as it would amount to perpetuating the illegality of the government.

A division bench of Justices S Vaidyanathan and K Rajasekhar made the remarks recently when a petition filed by IH Sekar of Nature Trust on encroachment of Pallikaranai marshland came up for hearing.
The member secretary of Tamil Nadu Wetland Authority submitted that Rs 5 crore has been sanctioned for rehabilitation and alternative tenements for 1,087 families who have encroached upon the marshland.

The bench felt it is really a sad state of affairs that in Tamil Nadu, instead of buying land, any person can encroach upon land and the government is willing to give an alternative site. If this is allowed, then the taxpayers’ money would be wasted. If an alternative site is given to the encroacher, it would amount to perpetrating illegality by the government. 

“If the encroachments on waterbody are not removed, this court will be constrained to pass appropriate orders for ushering in the military force to remove the encroachments,” the bench warned. The bench directed the member secretary of TN Wetland Authority to sit with the counsel for the petitioner Advocate VBR Menon to find out the modalities for restoring the marshland.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
encroachers waterbody Pallikaranai marshland rehabilitation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp