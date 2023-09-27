MSME demands to be addressed within 3 days, says Tamil Nadu minister TRB Rajaa

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Following the one-day strike by about 9 lakh small-scale industries in the state on Monday, Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises TM Anbarasan and Industries Minister TRB Rajaa held a meeting with industry representatives at Guindy Industrial Estate on Tuesday. Talking to reporters after the meeting, Anbarasan said, "We will convey their demands to Chief Minister MK Stalin, and within three days, appropriate action will be taken. We engaged in discussions with members of 12 associations, and the government will take steps in support of MSMEs." It may be noted that the previous AIADMK government, after the death of J Jayalalithaa, signed the union government's Udhay scheme, resulting in increased electricity charges. Anbarasan said the DMK government is addressing these concerns.