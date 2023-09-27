Pulled up for hairdo, class 12 student at TN government school ends life; Headmaster suspended

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: The headmaster of a government-model higher secondary school in Pudukkottai town was placed under suspension on Tuesday after a 17-year-old student, who was allegedly scolded for his hairdo and for sporting facial hair, died by suicide on Monday.

According to the police, Matheswaran K of Vijayapuram, who was pursuing class 12, was on Monday sent back from school with instructions to return with a proper haircut and with his beard shaved. With him not returning for long, his parents went on a search, only to find him dead near the school.

Holding the school authorities accountable for Matheswaran’s death, other students and his relatives staged a road blockade on Tuesday demanding action. Superintendent of Police Vandita Pandey assured the protesters of a fair investigation.

Meanwhile, a group led by Chief Educational Officer (CEO) M Manjula and DSP Ragavi held inquiries at the school in connection with Matheswaran’s death, following which the former on Tuesday ordered for headmaster Sivaprakasam’s suspension.

While the police suspect that the reprimand drove a hurt Matheswaran to end his life, they pointed out further investigation would ascertain the actual cause.

(Assistance to overcome suicidal thoughts is available on state health department helpline 104 and on Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline at 044-24640050.)

