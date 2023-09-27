Red-category firms in Pulicat ESZ get wildlife board nod  

SV Krishna Chaitanya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State Board for Wildlife (SBWL) on Tuesday cleared some important projects and recommended a few controversial proposals, including red category industries within the default 10-km eco-sensitive zone (ESZ) of Pulicat bird sanctuary.

The SBWL meeting was chaired by forest minister M Mathiventhan. Although some non-official members objected to red-category industries expanding inside the ESZ, the projects were recommended to the National Board for Wildlife (NBWL) saying they were beyond the zone of influence and located in the industrial zone. However, the SBWL has decided to establish a permanent monitoring mechanism to study the impact of these projects or any other large project on wildlife.

A board member told TNIE the idea of having a monitoring mechanism is a welcome move. "It may have members of the forest department, Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board etc. It was a well-taken suggestion."

Meanwhile, the long-pending demand of Pulicat fishermen to build training walls to keep the Pulicat lake's bar mouth open round the year was approved and proposed sent to NBWL. However, the design of the training walls or groynes must be approved by a reputed institute.

Chief Wildlife Warden Srinivas R Reddy told TNIE, "Currently, the Pulicat Lake's bar mouth is getting choked for most part of the year. There has to be a constant exchange of fresh water and seawater to maintain ideal brackishwater quality, otherwise, there will be adverse impact on the migratory birds. So, the SBWL has cleared the project provided the design of the groynes gets approved from a reputed institute since these will be permanent structures and may alter the coastline."

Another important project cleared by the board was the proposal to provide regular electricity to the Erumaiparai tribal hamlet inside the core area of Anamalai Tiger Reserve. Importantly, it would mostly be underground insulated power lines. Erumaiparai is the closest tribal village to Topslip, a popular tourist destination in the Pollachi division of ATR.

Though a transmission line passes adjacent to the tribal hamlet, the 34 houses in Erumaiparai were deprived of electricity for decades. Only a few years back, solar panels were provided to about 24 households to power lights, but due to improper maintenance and lack of battery replacement, many are still living in darkness.

