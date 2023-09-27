Submit records of graft complaints, government tells Periyar University

By Express News Service

SALEM: The Tamil Nadu Higher Education Department directed the Periyar University Registrar to send some documents for investigation of complaints against the university, including faculty appointment irregularities within two weeks. “If not, the final decision will be taken based on the existing documents,” the order said.

According to sources, there were complaints of various irregularities and corruption in the appointment of faculty at Periyar University and an inquiry panel consisting of two high-ranking officials of the higher education department was formed to investigate the complaints. The panel conducted an inquiry at Periyar University on January 30, March 6, April 27 and May 29.

On May 29, the panel held inquiries with university administration and university officials involved in the allegations and the enquiry panel received an official response from the university. However, the panel has sought additional documents regarding the university’s response to the complaints. Allegedly, the requested documents have not been submitted yet.

A Karthik, Principal Secretary of the Higher Education Department, in his letter dated September 19, said, “The responses filed by the university and the petitioners were perused. In this, the inquiry panel has found that some of the complaints require additional documents. So the required documents, and additional details along with relevant attachments should be sent within two weeks. Otherwise, the final decision will be taken based on the existing documents.”

As per sources, requested documents include details of students belonging to a particular caste employed by the university on an hourly basis, details of university research and development fund expenditure, salary list of the Vice-Chancellor and order for the creation of the post of Physical Director and Librarian.

Further, details of the assistant of Vice-Chancellors, and assistant of the registrar who worked in the University from 2009 to 2022 have been sought. The caste and sub-caste of the Vice-Chancellors, Registrars, and Controlling Officers of Examinations who have worked in the last 10 years have also been sought. The Association of University Teachers (AUT) welcomed the development.

