Tamil Nadu:  1,000 classrooms in 37 districts opened

To bolster infrastructure at government elementary and middle schools in rural areas, the state government launched the innovative development scheme.

Published: 27th September 2023

The classrooms have been constructed at a cost of `150 crore. (Photo| Express)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:   CM MK Stalin, through video conference, inaugurated 1,000 classrooms in 37 districts on Tuesday. These classrooms, constructed under the Children Friendly School Infrastructure Development Scheme at a cost of Rs 150 crore, will enhance educational facilities for students. 

To bolster infrastructure at government elementary and middle schools in rural areas, the state government launched an innovative development scheme. Stalin announced in the Assembly, under rule 110, that a total of 6,000 classrooms would be constructed in government elementary and middle schools across the state with a budget allocation of Rs 800 crore. In the first phase, a total of 1,000 classrooms have been constructed at Rs 150 crore. 

A new web portal was launched following the announcement in the Assembly during a reply to the demands for grants to the Rural Development and Panchayat Department for 2022-2023. Taxpayers can remit their taxes round the clock. 

