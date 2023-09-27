Tamil Nadu: 5 lakh ex-government schools register with alumni forums

Subashini Vijayakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: More than 5 lakh former students of government schools across the state have registered with the alumni forums so far. Around 77% of the 37,558 government schools in the state have identified at least 25 students to be part of the forums.

The skills of interested alumni will be utilised in various activities like providing career guidance to students, identifying out-of-school children, art and culture initiatives, inclusive education and sports.

In June this year, the headmasters in government schools were asked to identify at least 25 alumni and register them on the department’s website as part of its efforts to enhance community involvement in the administration of government schools.

The registration is open to all former students, and they can also register through Namma School website.

The school education department is also mulling how to vet the former students in case they are interested in engaging with the students. As a pilot project in The Nilgiris, the department involved 61 former students who were interested in the out-of-school survey.

“Since it would be helpful to have people from the local community do the survey and motivate the students to come back to education, more than 100 students from classes 10 to 12, who went out of contact with the schools, were traced. They either joined higher education or continued in schools,” said an official.

