Tamil Nadu: Local seek action to clear water hyacinths in Vaigai River

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The uncleared water hyacinths in the Vaigai River near the Arapalayam - Thathaneri bridge have been affecting the environment and creating a haphazard situation in the locality, said the activists and environmentalists in the district. The locals also urged the corporation and the department concerned to take measures to remove the invasive species from the river.



The first sight that emerges when one visits the Vaigai River near Arapalayam is the sprawling bed of water hyacinths over the water. Though the corporation has been making efforts to clear the invasive aquatic plants through massive cleaning drives, the situation has remained the same in the area. The locals stated that the water hyacinths are also a breeding ground for mosquitoes and other pests. "Since there is not enough water or decent currents in the river, the hyacinths do not get washed away, and have remained here for months. The corporation or the authorities concerned must make efforts to clear the water hyacinths clogging the river," they said.



Environment activist Raja stated that these water hyacinths are an invasive species that have to be periodically cleared in order to preserve the water source. "Improper cleaning will only fasten the growth of the water hyacinths in the water body. Action should be taken to clear the water hyacinths and other invasive plants like seemai karuvelam trees greatly affecting the flow of water in the river," he added.

