Woman panchayat ward member from Erode found dead with head crushed in Karur forest

According to sources, Rupa of Chola Kalipalayam in Erode was elected ward member of Chenna Samuthiram panchayat from the DMK.

Published: 27th September 2023 08:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2023 08:00 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

KARUR:   A 42-year-old woman serving as a panchayat ward member in Erode was found dead in a forest near Palamalai Murugan temple in Karur district, on Tuesday. While the half-naked body with the head crushed was sent to Karur Government Medical College Hospital (GMCH) for post-mortem, a search is on for those who are suspected to have murdered her.

According to sources, Rupa of Chola Kalipalayam in Erode was elected ward member of Chenna Samuthiram panchayat from the DMK. While her husband Thangarasu runs a meat stall in Erode, Rupa was working at a private textile export firm in Karur district.

On Monday, she headed to Karur for work as usual. She, however, did not return home even after nightfall, following which her family members lodged a missing complaint with the police. On Tuesday, Rupa was found dead deep inside the forest at Pavithram panchayat in Karur district.

District SP Sundaravathanam along with the Paramathi police recovered her body and sent it for post-mortem. Forensic department officials assisted the police in the investigation at the scene of crime. The Paramathi police have registered a case and are on the lookout for the murderers.

