50K government posts will be filled in next 2 yrs: CM Stalin

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin, on Wednesday, started distributing appointment orders to 10,205 newly-recruited Group-4 government employees in the state. During his address, Stalin pointed out that after coming to power, the DMK government has filled a total of 22,781 vacant government positions. He further said the government is on the way to fill an additional 50,000 government posts over the next two years.

In a function held here, the chief minister handed out appointment orders to 12 of the recently recruited government employees to mark the distribution of the appointment orders. Among these recruits, there are 5,278 junior assistants, 3,339 typists, 1,077 shorthand writers, 425 village administrative officers (VAOs), 67 tax inspectors, and 19 field assistants.

During the event, Stalin also shared the achievements of the ‘Naan Mudhalvan’ scheme, which has successfully trained over 13 lakh students in the previous year, surpassing the initial target of 10 lakh. He further highlighted the various government initiatives aimed at assisting job seekers and civil service aspirants.

Addressing the newly-recruited employees, he encouraged them to offer a patient ear to people who visit government offices and said such interactions would instil hope and trust in the public. Ministers KKSSR Ramachandran, Thangam Thennarasu, MP Saminathan, R Sakkarapani, M Subramanian, PK Sekarbabu, Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, and chief secretary Shiv Das Meena were present on the occasion.

