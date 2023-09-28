Agri, service connections push power demand to 16K MW in TN

S Guruvanmikanathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The state’s daily power demand has surged to an average of 15,500 Megawatts (MW) in the month of September, marking a significant increase from last year’s 13,000 MW during the same month.

According to the Southern Regional Power Committee’s (SRPC) forecast, the state’s power demand is expected to further rise to 16,200 MW in October.

One of the primary reasons contributing to the increase in power demand is agricultural uses and the growing number of service connections, said officials.

A senior Tangedco official told TNIE, “Currently, there are 23.37 lakh agriculture connections across the state, up from 22.87 lakh last year. The average daily power demand for agriculture was 1,500 MW, but due to a substantial increase, it has now risen to 2,200 MW.

Additionally, lack of water in major irrigation dams has compelled farmers to use pump sets to draw groundwater, contributing an additional 200 MW.” He added, “The power utility has increased the number of connections by nearly 7 lakh from last year’s 3.24 crore, leading to an increased power demand.”

Another official said, “Typically, power demand decreases during the monsoon period, but this year, the demand is expected to be high. The SRPC recently released the minutes of the 206th meeting held on September 14, indicating that while the power demand will reach 16,200 MW in October, the available power will be 14,463 MW, resulting in a deficit of 1,737 MW. In November, the availability of power will be 13,803 MW, and in December it will be 13,426 MW, while the requirement will be 15,900 MW and 15,600 MW respectively.”

Currently, the power utility is procuring approximately 3,000 MW of wind power daily. However, the wind season is expected to taper off gradually from the second week of October. “Additionally, the hydro power generation is hampered by the lack of water in major dams. Therefore, the power utility’s only hope is on thermal power stations, private power purchases, and power exchange,” the official added. Although the state’s power requirement would be high, the official ensured round-the-clock power supply.

