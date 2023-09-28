Home States Tamil Nadu

AIADMK in a confused state, says Congress MP Manickam

Published: 28th September 2023 07:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2023 07:52 AM   |  A+A-

Congress MP Manickam Tagore. (Photo| Facebook)

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: Virudhunagar MP Manickam Tagore on Wednesday said AIADMK, which walked out of the BJP-led NDA alliance recently, is still not clear with its principles and is in a "confused state".

Addressing the media, the Congress leader also said the INDIA alliance is strong and will win 40 constituencies in Tamil Nadu, including Puducherry, in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The Congress MP said that 10% of the 24,000 beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala scheme (PMUY) in the district haven't availed the scheme for the last six months owing to the hike in gas prices. He added that officials are being asked to conduct a field visit on water woes faced by residents of Sattur.

"Sattur is to be supplied with 20 lakh liters of drinking water. However, only five to seven liters of water is being supplied now," he said.

On the recent protests over release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu, Manickam Tagore said the Karnataka government is firm on releasing water to Tamil Nadu and has been doing the same as per the orders of the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee. He also accused the BJP of provoking protesters in Karnataka.

