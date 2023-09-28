At any cost, won’t join hands with BJP again, asserts AIADMK  

T Muruganandham and Sivaguru S By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Strongly rebutting the speculations about the possibilities of the AIADMK joining hands with the BJP again, AIADMK deputy general secretary KP Munusamy on Thursday asserted that the party’s decision to move out of BJP-led NDA is final and at any cost, the AIADMK would not reconsider its decision.

"At any cost, the AIADMK will not reconsider its decision to snap ties with BJP and the NDA. The AIADMK will face the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and the 2026 Assembly elections on its own by forming its own alliance," Munusamy asserted.

"The AIADMK will face the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and 2026 Assembly elections by forging its own alliance; the decision to quit the NDA was taken in deference to the views of more than two crore members of the AIADMK,” Munusamy told reporters in Krishnagiri.

Even after the AIADMK announced its firm stand on the alliance, certain political analysts have been spreading speculation that the AIADMK would reconsider its decision and join hands again.

"The CM and his son have been saying so out of jittery over the AIADMK's decision," he added.

Asked whom the AIADMK will project as its prime minister candidate in the Lok Sabha elections, Munusamy quipped: “There is no need to face the LS polls by projecting a PM candidate since the voters of Tamil Nadu are our masters. We will raise our voice for Tamil Nadu people in Parliament; even the INDIA Alliance has no PM candidate for their alliance."

Questioned about the contention of political analysts that there could be more reasons for the AIADMK snapping ties with the BJP beyond their charge about BJP state leadership insulting Dravidian icons and that the AIADMK had insisted on removing K Annamalai as BJP's state leadership, Munusamy said, "The AIADMK is a massive political movement. We will not make such a childish demand for removing the state leader of a political party."

