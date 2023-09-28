Home States Tamil Nadu

EPS rejigs AIADMK after break-up; OPS yet to take a call on BJP alliance

When asked whether he would be part of the alliance to be formed by the BJP in Tamil Nadu, former chief minister O Panneerselvam said he will announce that on Thursday evening.

Published: 28th September 2023 08:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2023 08:31 AM   |  A+A-

Edappadi K Palaniswami

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami . (File photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: With AIADMK gearing up to face the Lok Sabha elections after quitting National Democratic Alliance (NDA), party general secretary Edappadi K Palnaiswami on Wednesday effected significant changes in the party apparatus. 

Former ministers G Baskaran and A Anwar Raajhaa, former chief whip of the government, R Manoharan, former secretary of Vellore rural district V Ramu, former councillor Royapuram Mano, Durai Senthil and R Gandhi of Thanjavur district have been appointed as organising secretaries of the party.  Former MLA IS Inbadurai will be the secretary of advocates wing of AIADMK. Former minister S Abdul Raheem has been appointed as minorities wing secretary. Sources said after many years, the party has appointed a woman district secretary -   L Jayasudha (Thiruvannamalai central). 

The other appointments include actor Vindhya and S Ayyaduraipandiyan (deputy propaganda secretaries), and Dr P Saravanan, former MLA from Thiruparankundram constituency as joint secretary of the doctors’ wing. Meanwhile, Palaniswami has reorganised seven party districts into 14 and appointed secretaries. The reorganised districts and their secretaries are: Ranipet East (K Ravi), Ranipet West (SM Sugumar), Thiruvannamalai East (former minister S Ramachandran), Thiruvannamalai north (Thoosi K Mohan), Thiruvannamalai south (former minister Agri SS Krishnamurthy), Thanjavur east (RK Bharathimohan), Thanjavur west (M Rethinasamy), Thanjavur central (M Sekar), Thanjavur south (CVe Shekar), Theni east (Murukkodi MP Ramar), Theni west (STK Jaggaiyan), Tirunveli town(Thachai N Ganesaraja) and Tirunelveli rural (Isakki Subbaiah). Anbazhagan has been appointed as the state secretary of AIADMK’s Puducherry unit. 

As the senior functionaries of AIADMK and BJP are keeping silent after the former snapped ties with the latter,  speculations were rife on Wednesday that Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has commenced negotiations with AIADMK top brass for the re-entry of the party into the NDA fold again.  However, a senior leader of AIADMK told TNIE he was not aware of any such efforts and that such reports could be rumours.  

When asked whether he would be part of the alliance to be formed by the BJP in Tamil Nadu, former chief minister O Panneerselvam said he will announce that on Thursday evening.

Panruti S Ramachandran, advisor to the faction led by Panneerselvam would make the announcement. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AIADMK NDA Edappadi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp