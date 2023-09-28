ITIs have achieved 93% admission rate in 2023, claims TN Employment and Training Department

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Employment and Training Department on Wednesday declared that the Government Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) have achieved an admission rate of 93.30% for the year 2023. Of the 102 government ITIs, 40 ITIs have achieved 100% admission.

According to a press statement, the state government runs 102 ITIs across the state, which offer training in 57 Engineering Trades, including popular fields such as fitter, electrician, machinist, turner, surveyor, mechanic motor vehicle, wireman, welder, and 22 non-engineering trades like food production and fashion design and technology, serve as vital hubs of skill development across the state.

The statement further reads these ITIs offer training in modern trades such as Industrial Robotics and digital manufacturing technician, manufacturing process control and automation, mechanic electric vehicle, advanced CNC machining, basic designer and virtual verifier.

Stating about the achievements of the ITIs the statement said, In the current year, 80% of students secured job placements directly through campus interviews. It further added the students of the government ITIs have been given assured employment through signing Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs), with leading organisations to facilitate hands-on training to the trainees and conduct of internships has created interest among youths to join Industrial Training Institutes.

