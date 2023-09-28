Madras HC grants Rs 25 lakh compensation to father of electrocution victim

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court recently ordered the state government to pay Rs 25 lakh compensation to the father of a youth, who was electrocuted at a medical camp during a 'girivalam' at Tiruvannamalai Arunachaleswarar temple in May 2014.



The deceased, Angappan alias Vignesh, was an engineering graduate. He and his friends went to Tiruvannamalai to take part in 'girivalam'. During that time, at around 10.45 pm, a hoarding installed on the roadside fell on Vignesh and a few others. Vignesh sustained grievous injuries and was taken to a medical camp organised by the temple. However, Vignesh came in contact with one of the iron pillars of the camp tent and suffered an electric shock due to electricity leakage. He was taken to a hospital, but died on the way. Blaming the authorities, Vignesh's father Swamiji moved HC in 2014 seeking Rs 50 lakh compensation.



Hearing the petition, Justice GR Swaminathan observed, "The statutory scheme set out in the Tamil Nadu District Municipalities Act, 1920 casts obligation on the part of the local body to make appropriate arrangements for the well-being of the devotees. The municipality cannot remain content with collection of license fees and tolls."



Though the judge admitted that the falling of the hoarding was not a direct reason for Vignesh's death, he took judicial notice of the fact that quite a few fatalities have occurred on account of the unsafe installation of hoardings in Tamil Nadu. Also finding that the improper wiring at the medical camp had led to the electricity leakage, the judge held the district administration and Tiruvannamalai municipality liable and directed the government to pay Rs 25 lakh compensation to Swamiji within a month.

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court recently ordered the state government to pay Rs 25 lakh compensation to the father of a youth, who was electrocuted at a medical camp during a 'girivalam' at Tiruvannamalai Arunachaleswarar temple in May 2014. The deceased, Angappan alias Vignesh, was an engineering graduate. He and his friends went to Tiruvannamalai to take part in 'girivalam'. During that time, at around 10.45 pm, a hoarding installed on the roadside fell on Vignesh and a few others. Vignesh sustained grievous injuries and was taken to a medical camp organised by the temple. However, Vignesh came in contact with one of the iron pillars of the camp tent and suffered an electric shock due to electricity leakage. He was taken to a hospital, but died on the way. Blaming the authorities, Vignesh's father Swamiji moved HC in 2014 seeking Rs 50 lakh compensation. Hearing the petition, Justice GR Swaminathan observed, "The statutory scheme set out in the Tamil Nadu District Municipalities Act, 1920 casts obligation on the part of the local body to make appropriate arrangements for the well-being of the devotees. The municipality cannot remain content with collection of license fees and tolls." Though the judge admitted that the falling of the hoarding was not a direct reason for Vignesh's death, he took judicial notice of the fact that quite a few fatalities have occurred on account of the unsafe installation of hoardings in Tamil Nadu. Also finding that the improper wiring at the medical camp had led to the electricity leakage, the judge held the district administration and Tiruvannamalai municipality liable and directed the government to pay Rs 25 lakh compensation to Swamiji within a month.