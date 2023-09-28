Home States Tamil Nadu

Madras HC issues notice on plea to restrict issuance of fresh auto rickshaw permits

The litigant N Karuppaiah submitted that Madurai is one of the most populated and congested districts in the state and 16,199 auto rickshaw permits have been issued in the city limits.

Published: 28th September 2023 07:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2023 07:35 AM   |  A+A-

Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court

FILE: Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court.

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Wednesday issued notice to the Union and state government on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) which sought direction to the transport commissioner and Madurai collector not to issue any fresh permits for CNG auto rickshaws till the Centre and state come up with a notification limiting the number of such vehicles operating in Madurai.

The litigant N Karuppaiah submitted that Madurai is one of the most populated and congested districts in the state and 16,199 auto rickshaw permits have been issued in the city limits. In view of the increasing number of auto rickshaws, the then Madurai collector had imposed a restriction under Rule 165 of the Tamil Nadu Motor Vehicle Rules by stopping issuance of fresh auto rickshaw permits. Instead, only replacement of existing auto rickshaws were allowed, he said. However, in a bid to curb pollution, the transport and road safety commissioner recently issued a communication to all collectors and regional transport officials not to follow such restrictions while issuing permits to CNG auto rickshaws in the state.

In the absence of any official notification under Section 74(3)(a) of the Motor Vehicle Act 1988, to limit the number of contract carriages, such a move would only lead to heavy traffic and pollution, Karuppaiah claimed.

Although Bench of justices SS Sundar and D Bharatha Chakravarthy refused to pass any interim order preventing issuance of fresh permits to CNG auto rickshaws, they issued notice to the concerned authorities and adjourned the hearing.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PIL transport auto rickshaws

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp