Minister Ma Subramanian: Woman who lost right hand diagnosed with rare disease

Speaking to the reporters, Minister Subramanian said  blood samples collected from the patient was sent to Delhi for analysis.

Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 32-year-old woman who recently lost her right arm to gangrene at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital has been diagnosed with a ‘rare genetic disease’, said Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Wednesday.

Speaking to the reporters, Minister Subramanian said blood samples collected from the patient was sent to Delhi for analysis. A report received on Wednesday stated that the woman has been diagnosed with a ‘rare genetic disease’. The state government is ready to take care of the cost of treatment if the family wishes to move to a private hospital for further treatment, the minister said, adding, “there are 1,800 deaths reported in the state; the cause of all these deaths cannot be attributed to ‘medical negligence.’”

A senior doctor at the RGGGH said the patient was diagnosed with ‘Platelet Factor 4’. Platelet will help with blood clotting in the body. The count of platelets is more in the woman, so the blood clots in the main blood vessels. 

The woman underwent coronary angiography recently, after which she developed swelling in the arm. After she was diagnosed, the doctors amputated her right hand. The family alleged of medical negligence.

