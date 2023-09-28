NIA takes car blast suspects to Kovai

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Sleuths from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday took Mohammed Azarudeen and Mohammed Idris, suspects who were arrested in connection with the October 23 car blast case, to their houses and a few other places in the district as part of their investigation. The NIA, on Tuesday last, got eight-day custody of the two, who are housed in the Puzhal prison in Chennai.

They were brought to the city on Wednesday morning and taken to the Arabic College in Kuniyamuthur, where they allegedly got acquainted with Jamesha Mubeen, the prime suspect who died in the explosion Also, the NIA took them to two more places where they had met with Mubin. The investigation lasted for three hours. The team left for Chennai in the afternoon.

Azarudeen is also a suspect in the Tamil Nadu ISIS module case. He has been charged with attending secret ‘bayan’ classes along with Mubin. It was in these classes that all the accused were indoctrinated with ISIS ideology, according to NIA. Idris is charged with criminal conspiracy that led to the car blast.

COIMBATORE: Sleuths from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday took Mohammed Azarudeen and Mohammed Idris, suspects who were arrested in connection with the October 23 car blast case, to their houses and a few other places in the district as part of their investigation. The NIA, on Tuesday last, got eight-day custody of the two, who are housed in the Puzhal prison in Chennai. They were brought to the city on Wednesday morning and taken to the Arabic College in Kuniyamuthur, where they allegedly got acquainted with Jamesha Mubeen, the prime suspect who died in the explosion Also, the NIA took them to two more places where they had met with Mubin. The investigation lasted for three hours. The team left for Chennai in the afternoon. Azarudeen is also a suspect in the Tamil Nadu ISIS module case. He has been charged with attending secret ‘bayan’ classes along with Mubin. It was in these classes that all the accused were indoctrinated with ISIS ideology, according to NIA. Idris is charged with criminal conspiracy that led to the car blast.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });