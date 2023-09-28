Public condemn NHAI direction to Vagaikulam toll plaza to slash toll fee for 24 hours

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: A day after the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court directed the Vagaikulam toll plaza authorities to comply with an earlier order to collect only 50% of the fee, the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) on Thursday issued a circular to the Vagaikulam toll plaza authorities to collect half the fees only for a day. However, activists and the public condemned the NHAI stating that they have colluded with the private toll plaza against the interest of the public and that the direction to the toll plaza authorities to collect slashed toll fees would be valid only for 24 hours. It is to be noted that the Madurai HC had adjourned the case to September 28.



Tuticorin Port Road Company Limited, a subsidiary of NHAI, in a circular to Sri Sai Enterprises that operates the Vagaikulam toll plaza, instructed the latter to collect only 50% toll fee of regular fees for 24 hours from September 27, (8 am) to September 28 (8 am), in order in compliance with the September 11 order. They also revised the daily remittance fees to `3.62 lakh as against an average of `5 lakh collected per day.



The court direction to the toll plaza authorities was issued in a case pertaining to the poor maintenance and damaged bridges in Vallanadu. The judges also strongly condemned the toll authorities and the NHAI for not completing the bridge revamping works even after two years, while observing that a previous court order dated November 29, 2021 had directed the authorities concerned to stop the toll fee collection in the event of incompletion of works within 90 days.



The petitioner in the case, advocate Chidambaram, told TNIE that the court did not slash the toll fee for 24 hours. "The judges did not mention any time limit for the restricted toll fee collection. However, the NHAI has colluded with the private toll plaza operator against the interest of the public," he said.



"The stretch is poorly maintained besides the two Vallandu bridges that have remained closed for almost four years. So the toll should be slashed to 50 percent," says a consumer activist Sundar.



It is pertinent to note that at least 11 people died and 41 were injured in 28 accidents since 2017, due to the pending repair works at Vallanadu bridge.



On condition of anonymity, another activist questioned, "Who will care for the safety of road users if the authorities concerned themselves stand in favour of the toll plaza?"



Thoothukudi Lorry Association office bearers told TNIE that there is no need for a toll plaza on the Thoothukudi-Tirunelveli NH since the four-lane road was constructed with direct funding from the union government and the Thoothukudi VOC port trust authority. The private toll plaza does not give a statutory concession for local vehicles. Until the Vallanadu bridge and the road are revamped and restored, the toll collection should be stopped, they added.

THOOTHUKUDI: A day after the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court directed the Vagaikulam toll plaza authorities to comply with an earlier order to collect only 50% of the fee, the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) on Thursday issued a circular to the Vagaikulam toll plaza authorities to collect half the fees only for a day. However, activists and the public condemned the NHAI stating that they have colluded with the private toll plaza against the interest of the public and that the direction to the toll plaza authorities to collect slashed toll fees would be valid only for 24 hours. It is to be noted that the Madurai HC had adjourned the case to September 28. Tuticorin Port Road Company Limited, a subsidiary of NHAI, in a circular to Sri Sai Enterprises that operates the Vagaikulam toll plaza, instructed the latter to collect only 50% toll fee of regular fees for 24 hours from September 27, (8 am) to September 28 (8 am), in order in compliance with the September 11 order. They also revised the daily remittance fees to `3.62 lakh as against an average of `5 lakh collected per day. The court direction to the toll plaza authorities was issued in a case pertaining to the poor maintenance and damaged bridges in Vallanadu. The judges also strongly condemned the toll authorities and the NHAI for not completing the bridge revamping works even after two years, while observing that a previous court order dated November 29, 2021 had directed the authorities concerned to stop the toll fee collection in the event of incompletion of works within 90 days. The petitioner in the case, advocate Chidambaram, told TNIE that the court did not slash the toll fee for 24 hours. "The judges did not mention any time limit for the restricted toll fee collection. However, the NHAI has colluded with the private toll plaza operator against the interest of the public," he said. "The stretch is poorly maintained besides the two Vallandu bridges that have remained closed for almost four years. So the toll should be slashed to 50 percent," says a consumer activist Sundar. It is pertinent to note that at least 11 people died and 41 were injured in 28 accidents since 2017, due to the pending repair works at Vallanadu bridge. On condition of anonymity, another activist questioned, "Who will care for the safety of road users if the authorities concerned themselves stand in favour of the toll plaza?" Thoothukudi Lorry Association office bearers told TNIE that there is no need for a toll plaza on the Thoothukudi-Tirunelveli NH since the four-lane road was constructed with direct funding from the union government and the Thoothukudi VOC port trust authority. The private toll plaza does not give a statutory concession for local vehicles. Until the Vallanadu bridge and the road are revamped and restored, the toll collection should be stopped, they added.