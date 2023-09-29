30% of vacancies of doctors in Thoothukudi to be filled: Health minister M Subramanian

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: In an event held in connection with World Rabies Day at the Pudukottai Primary Health Centre (PHC) near the airport on Thursday, Minister of Health and Family Welfare M Subramanian launched a new Integrated Tuberculosis Diagnosis and Screening Centre at the PHC.



He further said around 30% of the existing vacancies in the Thoothukudi health department will be filled through the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commissioner (TNPSC).



Speaking to reporters on the occasion, Subramanian said Tamil Nadu has over 86,000 TB patients, and thus it is necessary for a screening centre at all the PHCs. "The new screening facility is capable of detecting the disease in humans within two hours. The state had initially established screening centres at 424 upgraded PHCs," he added.



Emphasising observing World Rabies Day, the health minister said rabies awareness is essential as it is not only contracted by stray dog bites, but also from other pets and domesticated animals like cats, horses, monkeys, cows, and goats. However, stray dogs account for 95% of the infection cases, he added.



Talking about the victims of snake and stray dog bites, Subramanian said Chief Minister MK Stalin's direction to stock sufficient Anti-Rabies Vaccine (ARV) and Anti-Snake Venom (ASV) vials at all the 2,286 Primary Health Centres in the state, has saved precious lives of as many as 60,380 dog bite victims and 14,484 snake bite victims over the past two years. "Before 2021, snake and dog bite victims could get the vials only at government hospitals and government medical college hospitals, which are located in places that are not accessible to everyone. Many victims died before reaching these facilities," he noted.



Commenting on the recent spike in dengue cases, the health minister noted that the years 2012 and 2017 were the most dreadful year for dengue victims, with at least 26 deaths in 2012 and 65 in 2017. "Dengue cases are now under control as a result of several anti-dengue drives and cleanliness awareness drives. As many as 4,454 people have tested positive for dengue since January 1, 2023, with the current number of in-patients at 390 in hospitals and 3 deaths," he informed.



When asked about the vacancies in the government hospitals, the minister said the interviews for selecting 1,021 doctors, 983 pharmacists, and 1,606 sanitary inspectors have been completed. "Issuance of appointment orders is pending due to legal issues over prioritising doctors who worked during the Covid-19 pandemic. The 30% of vacancies existing in the Thoothukudi government hospitals and PHCs will be filled once the legal issues are settled," he added.

THOOTHUKUDI: In an event held in connection with World Rabies Day at the Pudukottai Primary Health Centre (PHC) near the airport on Thursday, Minister of Health and Family Welfare M Subramanian launched a new Integrated Tuberculosis Diagnosis and Screening Centre at the PHC. He further said around 30% of the existing vacancies in the Thoothukudi health department will be filled through the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commissioner (TNPSC). Speaking to reporters on the occasion, Subramanian said Tamil Nadu has over 86,000 TB patients, and thus it is necessary for a screening centre at all the PHCs. "The new screening facility is capable of detecting the disease in humans within two hours. The state had initially established screening centres at 424 upgraded PHCs," he added. Emphasising observing World Rabies Day, the health minister said rabies awareness is essential as it is not only contracted by stray dog bites, but also from other pets and domesticated animals like cats, horses, monkeys, cows, and goats. However, stray dogs account for 95% of the infection cases, he added. Talking about the victims of snake and stray dog bites, Subramanian said Chief Minister MK Stalin's direction to stock sufficient Anti-Rabies Vaccine (ARV) and Anti-Snake Venom (ASV) vials at all the 2,286 Primary Health Centres in the state, has saved precious lives of as many as 60,380 dog bite victims and 14,484 snake bite victims over the past two years. "Before 2021, snake and dog bite victims could get the vials only at government hospitals and government medical college hospitals, which are located in places that are not accessible to everyone. Many victims died before reaching these facilities," he noted. Commenting on the recent spike in dengue cases, the health minister noted that the years 2012 and 2017 were the most dreadful year for dengue victims, with at least 26 deaths in 2012 and 65 in 2017. "Dengue cases are now under control as a result of several anti-dengue drives and cleanliness awareness drives. As many as 4,454 people have tested positive for dengue since January 1, 2023, with the current number of in-patients at 390 in hospitals and 3 deaths," he informed. When asked about the vacancies in the government hospitals, the minister said the interviews for selecting 1,021 doctors, 983 pharmacists, and 1,606 sanitary inspectors have been completed. "Issuance of appointment orders is pending due to legal issues over prioritising doctors who worked during the Covid-19 pandemic. The 30% of vacancies existing in the Thoothukudi government hospitals and PHCs will be filled once the legal issues are settled," he added.