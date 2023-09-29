‘BJP feelers’ won’t work, says an adamant AIADMK

T Muruganandham By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Rebutting speculations on the possibilities of AIADMK joining hands with the BJP again, and amidst reports that the saffron party is putting out feelers to the Dravidian party, AIADMK deputy general secretary KP Munusamy on Thursday asserted the party’s decision to move out of BJP-led NDA is final, and under no circumstance, AIADMK would reconsider its decision.

“The AIADMK will face the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, and the 2026 Assembly elections on its own by forming a strong alliance, since the decision to quit NDA was taken in deference to the views of more than 2 crore members of the party,” Munusamy told reporters in Krishnagiri.

AIADMK’s decision to snap ties with BJP has forced the faction led by O Panneerselvam and the state unit of BJP to swing into action. After consulting his supporters, Panneerselvam said BJP has been in touch with him for the past three months, and that he would make a decision on the alliance with BJP depending on the “move to be made by the national party”.

Meanwhile, the state unit of BJP announced a meeting of the state office-bearers to take stock of the situation after AIADMK’s decision on October 3. The meeting will be chaired by BJP state president K Annamalai and a decision on the next course of action is likely to be taken at that meeting. In yet another development, OPS has moved the SC challenging the Madras High Court verdict upholding the resolutions passed in the general council meeting chaired by Palaniswami on July 11, 2022.

In Krishnagiri, when asked whom AIADMK will project as its prime minister candidate during the Lok Sabha elections, Munusamy said, “There is no need to face the LS polls by projecting a PM candidate, since the voters of Tamil Nadu are our masters. We will raise our voice for Tamil Nadu people in Parliament; even INDIA alliance has no PM candidate.”

Questioned on the contention of political analysts that there could be more reasons for AIADMK snapping ties with BJP beyond their charge about BJP state leadership insulting Dravidian icons and that AIADMK had insisted on removing Annamalai as BJP’s state leadership, Munusamy said, “The AIADMK is a massive political movement. We will not make such a childish demand for removing the state leader of a political party.”

“Chief Minister MK Stalin and his son Udhayanidhi Stalin have been spreading the rumour that AIADMK’s decision to snap ties with BJP is a drama and that both parties would come together again. They do this out of jittery over the AIADMK’s decision,” he added.

When asked about the criticisms that EPS has not conveyed any views on the alliance issue so far, Munusamy said, “I am echoing the views of AIADMK general secretary and on behalf of the party. The general secretary will also convey his views when it is necessary.”

OPS leaning towards BJP?

Former chief minister O Panneerselvam on Thursday leaned towards the saffron party, saying BJP’s national leadership is in touch with him on a daily basis and that “good things will take place in due course”. Asked whether the alliance would be headed by him in TN, OPS said, “The forthcoming elections are for the Parliament. BJP has ruled the country twice, and it is eligible to rule the country for the third term. So, when they make an official statement (about alliance), we will announce our stand.” OPS and his advisor Panruti S Ramachandran, after consulting their supporters here, said EPS by his recent decision to quit NDA has proved that he is not a credible leader. Asked whether they are in the BJP alliance, Ramachandran said, “It depends on the next move of the BJP.

(With inputs from Krishnagiri)

CHENNAI: Rebutting speculations on the possibilities of AIADMK joining hands with the BJP again, and amidst reports that the saffron party is putting out feelers to the Dravidian party, AIADMK deputy general secretary KP Munusamy on Thursday asserted the party’s decision to move out of BJP-led NDA is final, and under no circumstance, AIADMK would reconsider its decision. “The AIADMK will face the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, and the 2026 Assembly elections on its own by forming a strong alliance, since the decision to quit NDA was taken in deference to the views of more than 2 crore members of the party,” Munusamy told reporters in Krishnagiri. AIADMK’s decision to snap ties with BJP has forced the faction led by O Panneerselvam and the state unit of BJP to swing into action. After consulting his supporters, Panneerselvam said BJP has been in touch with him for the past three months, and that he would make a decision on the alliance with BJP depending on the “move to be made by the national party”. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Meanwhile, the state unit of BJP announced a meeting of the state office-bearers to take stock of the situation after AIADMK’s decision on October 3. The meeting will be chaired by BJP state president K Annamalai and a decision on the next course of action is likely to be taken at that meeting. In yet another development, OPS has moved the SC challenging the Madras High Court verdict upholding the resolutions passed in the general council meeting chaired by Palaniswami on July 11, 2022. In Krishnagiri, when asked whom AIADMK will project as its prime minister candidate during the Lok Sabha elections, Munusamy said, “There is no need to face the LS polls by projecting a PM candidate, since the voters of Tamil Nadu are our masters. We will raise our voice for Tamil Nadu people in Parliament; even INDIA alliance has no PM candidate.” Questioned on the contention of political analysts that there could be more reasons for AIADMK snapping ties with BJP beyond their charge about BJP state leadership insulting Dravidian icons and that AIADMK had insisted on removing Annamalai as BJP’s state leadership, Munusamy said, “The AIADMK is a massive political movement. We will not make such a childish demand for removing the state leader of a political party.” “Chief Minister MK Stalin and his son Udhayanidhi Stalin have been spreading the rumour that AIADMK’s decision to snap ties with BJP is a drama and that both parties would come together again. They do this out of jittery over the AIADMK’s decision,” he added. When asked about the criticisms that EPS has not conveyed any views on the alliance issue so far, Munusamy said, “I am echoing the views of AIADMK general secretary and on behalf of the party. The general secretary will also convey his views when it is necessary.” OPS leaning towards BJP? Former chief minister O Panneerselvam on Thursday leaned towards the saffron party, saying BJP’s national leadership is in touch with him on a daily basis and that “good things will take place in due course”. Asked whether the alliance would be headed by him in TN, OPS said, “The forthcoming elections are for the Parliament. BJP has ruled the country twice, and it is eligible to rule the country for the third term. So, when they make an official statement (about alliance), we will announce our stand.” OPS and his advisor Panruti S Ramachandran, after consulting their supporters here, said EPS by his recent decision to quit NDA has proved that he is not a credible leader. Asked whether they are in the BJP alliance, Ramachandran said, “It depends on the next move of the BJP. (With inputs from Krishnagiri)