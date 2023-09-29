CCMC’s parking facility on Brooke Bond Road opens

Aravind Raj By

Express News Service

COINBATORE: The Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) has opened the public parking facility on Brooke Bond Road on a trial basis. The parking facility, situated near the Devanga Government Higher Secondary School and a shopping mall, has been established at a cost of `50 lakh. It can accommodate around 74 cars and 65 two-wheelers.

J Rajarajan, a motorist from RS Puram said, “With two lanes laid on the Brooke Bond Road, cars entering the shopping mall occupy both lanes completely, leaving two-wheeler riders and other vehicles stuck in the traffic snarls.”

“Despite the mall’s management informing that the parking lot in their facility is full, the cars refuse to proceed forward and keep waiting on the road, blocking the traffic. Even the police officials haven’t taken any steps to address this issue,” he added. Traffic police officials have also placed barricades on one-half of the left lane of the road near the mall to avoid collision between the vehicles coming out of the premises and the other vehicles on the Brooke Bond Road. However, this has added fuel to the traffic woes on the road. In this situation, the CCMC has opened the public parking facility on a trail basis.

CCMC central zone assistant commissioner Mahesh Kanagaraj said the 1-acre facility, will be open for a few days to study the result. “Currently, `20 is collected for three hours of parking and for every additional hour `10 is charged. After the police department’s concurrence, both the entry and exit entrances of the facility are kept open on the Brooke Bond for the vehicles. The other gates on the Devanga School Road will be closed. The facility will soon be officially inaugurated for public use.”

COINBATORE: The Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) has opened the public parking facility on Brooke Bond Road on a trial basis. The parking facility, situated near the Devanga Government Higher Secondary School and a shopping mall, has been established at a cost of `50 lakh. It can accommodate around 74 cars and 65 two-wheelers. J Rajarajan, a motorist from RS Puram said, “With two lanes laid on the Brooke Bond Road, cars entering the shopping mall occupy both lanes completely, leaving two-wheeler riders and other vehicles stuck in the traffic snarls.” “Despite the mall’s management informing that the parking lot in their facility is full, the cars refuse to proceed forward and keep waiting on the road, blocking the traffic. Even the police officials haven’t taken any steps to address this issue,” he added. Traffic police officials have also placed barricades on one-half of the left lane of the road near the mall to avoid collision between the vehicles coming out of the premises and the other vehicles on the Brooke Bond Road. However, this has added fuel to the traffic woes on the road. In this situation, the CCMC has opened the public parking facility on a trail basis.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); CCMC central zone assistant commissioner Mahesh Kanagaraj said the 1-acre facility, will be open for a few days to study the result. “Currently, `20 is collected for three hours of parking and for every additional hour `10 is charged. After the police department’s concurrence, both the entry and exit entrances of the facility are kept open on the Brooke Bond for the vehicles. The other gates on the Devanga School Road will be closed. The facility will soon be officially inaugurated for public use.”