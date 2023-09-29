Home States Tamil Nadu

Consider plea to appoint permanent V-C for GRI: Madras HC

Justice L Victoria Gowri passed the order on a petition filed by the varsity's retired section officer M Gurunathan.

Published: 29th September 2023 09:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2023 10:07 AM   |  A+A-

Madurai Bench of Madras High Court

Madurai Bench of Madras High Court

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court recently directed the union government to consider a man's representation to expedite the appointment of a permanent vice chancellor for Gandhigram Rural Institute (Deemed-To-Be University) in Dindigul within three months. Justice L Victoria Gowri passed the order on a petition filed by the varsity's retired section officer M Gurunathan.  

"It is needless to point out that whenever a representation of this nature is made to a statutory authority, there is a duty cast upon the respondents (union government, university grants commission and cabinet secretariat) to consider the same on its own merits and pass appropriate orders in one way or other, instead of keeping the same pending indefinitely. As such, non-consideration of the representation by the statutory authority would amount to dereliction of duty," the judge observed and issued the above direction.

Gurunathan, in his petition, said there has not been a permanent V-C in the varsity since 2019. Though one person was appointed in April 2021, he resigned four months later. The union ministry of higher education took efforts to appoint a permanent V-C and a search-cum-selection committee was constituted with three members nominated by the ministry, chancellor and the board of management of the institute. The committee also conducted an interview in February 2022 and a panel of three meritorious candidates was recommended to the ministry, Gurunathan stated. However, the ministry failed to make a decision, he said, adding that the absence of a permanent V-C has seriously affected the standard of the institution.  

Listing out the adverse impacts of the lack of a permanent V-C, he also said no new projects could be taken up and 60% of the teaching and non-teaching positions are vacant. Though I sent a representation to the authorities in this regard in August this year, they are not paying any attention to the issue, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
petition

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp