Home States Tamil Nadu

DMK councillors petition Cuddalore mayor, want no-confidence vote against her deputy

The petitioners alleged that Thamaraiselvan had been elected unopposed with the support of DMK and its alliance parties.

Published: 29th September 2023 07:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2023 07:10 AM   |  A+A-

DMK flag

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CUDDALORE:  Twenty-one DMK councillors, on Wednesday, submitted a petition to Cuddalore mayor, calling for a vote of no confidence against her deputy. Cuddalore Corporation comprises of 45 wards in all, with 30 DMK councillors, including three from TVK, six from AIADMK, three from VCK, and three independents. PMK, Congress, and BJP each have one councillor. Sundari Raja, a DMK councillor, was elected as the mayor, while P Thamaraiselvan from VCK, assumed the role of deputy mayor.

The petitioners alleged that Thamaraiselvan had been elected unopposed with the support of DMK and its alliance parties. They claimed that he had been interfering in ward matters without the consent of the respective ward councillors, resulting in their call for a vote of no confidence.

Mayor Sundari Raja promised to bring the complaint to the attention of party leadership and make a decision, sources said. Notably, Thamaraiselvan is the sole deputy mayor representing VCK. Speaking to TNIE, Thamaraiselvan said that the party head has engaged in discussions with DMK leaders to address and resolve the issue.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
DMK councillor mayor no confidence

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp