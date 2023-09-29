DMK councillors petition Cuddalore mayor, want no-confidence vote against her deputy

By Express News Service

CUDDALORE: Twenty-one DMK councillors, on Wednesday, submitted a petition to Cuddalore mayor, calling for a vote of no confidence against her deputy. Cuddalore Corporation comprises of 45 wards in all, with 30 DMK councillors, including three from TVK, six from AIADMK, three from VCK, and three independents. PMK, Congress, and BJP each have one councillor. Sundari Raja, a DMK councillor, was elected as the mayor, while P Thamaraiselvan from VCK, assumed the role of deputy mayor.

The petitioners alleged that Thamaraiselvan had been elected unopposed with the support of DMK and its alliance parties. They claimed that he had been interfering in ward matters without the consent of the respective ward councillors, resulting in their call for a vote of no confidence.

Mayor Sundari Raja promised to bring the complaint to the attention of party leadership and make a decision, sources said. Notably, Thamaraiselvan is the sole deputy mayor representing VCK. Speaking to TNIE, Thamaraiselvan said that the party head has engaged in discussions with DMK leaders to address and resolve the issue.

