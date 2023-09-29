Expedite water projects, farmers urge TN government

By Express News Service

DHARMAPURI: Farmers who participated in the Agriculture Grievance Day meeting on Wednesday urged the PWD (WRDO) department to hasten the water management projects, which have been pending for over four years. They also urged the state government to take steps to implement the Cauvery Surplus Water Scheme.

In the meeting held at the collectorate auditorium, they said, “Funds were previously sanctioned for the completion of the Aliyalam - Thoolchetty project, the Ennaikolpudur Irrigation project and the Pulikarai Canal project in Dharmapuri district, which is known for its drought-like situation. But four years later, this project has still not been completed. This delay is affecting the farmers.”

Speaking about the issue, state president of Tamilaga Vivasayigal Sangam SA Chinnasamy said, “Water management projects are crucial to districts like Dharmapuri, especially when we have been facing repeated droughts. This year too we are facing a drought because of the shortfall in the Southwest monsoon. Now, with the Northeast monsoon approaching, we urge the administration and the PWD (WRO) department to hasten the completion of these works.”

District Revenue Officer R Priya said, “Around 50% of the Aliyalam -Thoolchetti project and the Ennaikolpudur project are completed, but we are facing difficulties in land acquisition. Similarly, in Pulikarai, from the 148 farmers, 100 farmers have parted with their land and 48 people are refusing to give up their land. Under the RDO and PWD (WRO), multiple peace talks were held but all ended up failing.

Following the land acquisition, works would be completed.” K Annadurai, a farmer from Pappireddipatti, said, “The Cauvery Surplus Water project is a long debated scheme and its merits are numerous. Salem has a similar scheme, where Mettur water is diverted to lakes. The need for such a scheme is more crucial here as we don’t have any water source during drought. So, we urge the state government to sanction funds and complete the scheme at the earliest.”

PWD (WRO) officials said, “The state government has asked us to conduct a pre-feasibility test regarding the project and a report will be filed with the state government soon.”

