Madras HC conducts mass cleaning drive, plants saplings in court campus

By Express News Service

MADURAI: As part of the Clean India Mission initiative, a mass cleaning programme was organised at the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court campus on Thursday.



Since the day was a court holiday on account of Milad-un-Nabi, the campus was fairly deserted, making it convenient to carry out the cleaning drive, which was said to have been suggested by the administrative judge of the Madurai Bench, Justice SS Sundar.



He, along with a few other companion judges, kicked off the cleaning programme on Thursday morning at around 9.30 am. The water channel in the campus, the parking areas and the roads leading to the advocates' chambers were spruced up. Justice Sundar joined the sanitary workers and Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) in the cleaning process.



During the programme, new saplings were planted near the banks of the water channel on the premises. Nearly 250 saplings will be planted as part of the initiative, sources added. Besides the judges, judicial and law officers, advocates and office bearers of various bar associations, were also present at the event. Some of the bar associations donated different species of saplings to support the initiative.

MADURAI: As part of the Clean India Mission initiative, a mass cleaning programme was organised at the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court campus on Thursday. Since the day was a court holiday on account of Milad-un-Nabi, the campus was fairly deserted, making it convenient to carry out the cleaning drive, which was said to have been suggested by the administrative judge of the Madurai Bench, Justice SS Sundar. He, along with a few other companion judges, kicked off the cleaning programme on Thursday morning at around 9.30 am. The water channel in the campus, the parking areas and the roads leading to the advocates' chambers were spruced up. Justice Sundar joined the sanitary workers and Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) in the cleaning process. During the programme, new saplings were planted near the banks of the water channel on the premises. Nearly 250 saplings will be planted as part of the initiative, sources added. Besides the judges, judicial and law officers, advocates and office bearers of various bar associations, were also present at the event. Some of the bar associations donated different species of saplings to support the initiative.