Man picked up by cops dies, kin stage protest in TN

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR: A 52-year-old man, who was pulled up by the Prohibition Enforcement Wing (PEW) police on Wednesday afternoon for possessing liquor bottles allegedly for sale, died at Government Thanjavur Medical College Hospital (TMCH) later in the night. Holding a head constable -- who allegedly assaulted the victim while taking him for an inquiry -- responsible, the man’s relatives on Thursday staged a road blockade in front of the DSP office demanding action against the cop.

According to sources, C Veeraiyan of Umbalakkollai in Thamarankottai panchayat was on Wednesday apprehended by PEW head constable Gunaseelan during patrolling at the bridge across River Nasuvini in Pazhanchoor. Veeraiyan was found to be in possession of nine liquor bottles that he allegedly intended to sell. Gunaseelan took Veeraiyan on his bike to the nearby TASMAC outlet for inquiry.

On the way, the head constable assaulted Veeraiyan on the head. Later when the duo was heading to the police station, Veeraiyan complained of chest pain. On information Veeraiyan’s son Murugesan headed to the spot and admitted him to a private hospital in Pattukkottai. Veeraiyan was later shifted to TMCH where he died that night without responding to treatment, sources added.

On Thursday Veeraiyan’s relatives staged a road blockade in front of the DSP office demanding action against Gunaseelan. They also demanded compensation for Veeraiyan’s family and a government job for one of his family members. The protesters dispersed after a peace talk. Traffic in the stretch was affected for around three hours.

