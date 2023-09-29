Home States Tamil Nadu

President hands over ‘Best Smart City’ award to Coimbatore corporation

CCMC had nominated the RS Puram and Race Course model road development projects and the lake front rejuvenation project for the contest.

Published: 29th September 2023 08:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2023 09:24 AM

Coimbatore awarded ‘Best Smart City’ at the India Smart Cities Awards Contest held in Indore

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: President Droupadi Murmu handed over the award for the ‘Best Smart City’ under the Built Environment Category  to Coimbatore Corporation at the India Smart Cities Awards Contest (ISAC) held in Indore on Wednesday.

Since CCMC Commissioner M Prathap has left for Germany to attend the civic bodies conference, deputy commissioner K Sivakumar, along with Coimbatore Smart City Projects Limited General Manager Baskar and Assistant Engineer Kamalakannan received the award. A total of 88 proposals were sent from 52 cities for the contest in the ‘Built Environment Category’.

CCMC had nominated the RS Puram and Race Course model road development projects and the lake front rejuvenation project for the contest. In addition, Coimbatore Smart City also won the first Prize in the ‘Best City award’ in the South Zone of India category, and Tamil Nadu won the second prize in the ‘Best State Award’ category.

