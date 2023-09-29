President hands over ‘Best Smart City’ award to Coimbatore corporation

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: President Droupadi Murmu handed over the award for the ‘Best Smart City’ under the Built Environment Category to Coimbatore Corporation at the India Smart Cities Awards Contest (ISAC) held in Indore on Wednesday.

Since CCMC Commissioner M Prathap has left for Germany to attend the civic bodies conference, deputy commissioner K Sivakumar, along with Coimbatore Smart City Projects Limited General Manager Baskar and Assistant Engineer Kamalakannan received the award. A total of 88 proposals were sent from 52 cities for the contest in the ‘Built Environment Category’.

CCMC had nominated the RS Puram and Race Course model road development projects and the lake front rejuvenation project for the contest. In addition, Coimbatore Smart City also won the first Prize in the ‘Best City award’ in the South Zone of India category, and Tamil Nadu won the second prize in the ‘Best State Award’ category.

