Puducherry woman ends life at police station over loan dispute

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: A woman ended her life inside a police station following a quarrel over repayment of a loan she gave to her neighbour. The deceased has been identified as Kalaiselvi (37), wife of Chandran, a fisherman from Puducherry Kalapattu Pillaichavadi Tsunami settlement.

Sources said Kalaiselvi had given Rs 4 lakh to Rajkumari, wife of Elumalai, some four years ago after the duo agreed upon a deal that she would repay the amount along with monthly interest by December 2023. “When Rajkumari failed to pay the interest amount, Kalaiselvi and Chandran went to her house, following which an argument broke out between the two parties,” they said.

Later, at Kalapet police station on Wednesday the couples engaged in heated exchange of words. When the policemen asked them to wait outside, Kalachelvi came out of the station, took a can of petrol and went inside before pouring it over her head and setting herself ablaze. She was taken to JIPMER where she died early on Thursday.

After the news of the death spread, relatives protested against the police and picketed East Coast Road. Members of the public and relatives of the deceased besieged the police station. Later DGP B Srinivasan ordered the transfer of station officer Ilango and assistant SI Nagaraj to Puducherry Armed Police . The DGP has also ordered an inquiry by Nitin Gavhal, SP (North).

Puducherry CM N Rangasamy announced Rs 20 lakh to the family of the deceased.

(Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on TN’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)



PUDUCHERRY: A woman ended her life inside a police station following a quarrel over repayment of a loan she gave to her neighbour. The deceased has been identified as Kalaiselvi (37), wife of Chandran, a fisherman from Puducherry Kalapattu Pillaichavadi Tsunami settlement. Sources said Kalaiselvi had given Rs 4 lakh to Rajkumari, wife of Elumalai, some four years ago after the duo agreed upon a deal that she would repay the amount along with monthly interest by December 2023. “When Rajkumari failed to pay the interest amount, Kalaiselvi and Chandran went to her house, following which an argument broke out between the two parties,” they said. Later, at Kalapet police station on Wednesday the couples engaged in heated exchange of words. When the policemen asked them to wait outside, Kalachelvi came out of the station, took a can of petrol and went inside before pouring it over her head and setting herself ablaze. She was taken to JIPMER where she died early on Thursday. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); After the news of the death spread, relatives protested against the police and picketed East Coast Road. Members of the public and relatives of the deceased besieged the police station. Later DGP B Srinivasan ordered the transfer of station officer Ilango and assistant SI Nagaraj to Puducherry Armed Police . The DGP has also ordered an inquiry by Nitin Gavhal, SP (North). Puducherry CM N Rangasamy announced Rs 20 lakh to the family of the deceased. (Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on TN’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)