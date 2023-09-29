Students of Valparai govt college demand hostel

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Stating that they cannot afford rent for private rooms, students of Government Arts and Science College in Valparai appealed to the higher education department to build a hostel.

A second-year student, C David from Namakkal, told TNIE, “We are forced to stay in mansions or houses for Rs 1,500 -2,500 per student. To pay rent, we take up part-time jobs in the evenings in shops or with caterers. Some students even work as construction labourers on Saturdays and Sundays to manage expenses. The department should to take steps to build a hostel for students.”

An assistant professor from the college told TNIE, “Around 880 students are studying in the college, out of which 325 are from other districts and are staying in private accomdation. There is only the Adi Dravidar Welfare and Tribal Welfare Department hostel, where 25 students can stay.”

CPM Valparai taluk secretary P Paramasivam told TNIE, “We have submit many peti to the district administration and higher education department. So far, no steps were taken.” Repeated attempts to reach the Regional Joint Director (RJD) of collegiate education, Coimbatore, V Kalaiselvi went in vain. Director of Collegiate Education G Geetha said that if students send her a request, she would take steps to address their demand.

