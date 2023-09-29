Home States Tamil Nadu

Teacher assaults HM, snatches chain in TN's Nanguneri

Published: 29th September 2023

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: A Chemistry teacher at Government Higher Secondary School, Thalapathisamuthiram near Nanguneri was booked under six sections of IPS for allegedly beating the HM and snatching her chain after the latter issued a memo to the teacher on Wednesday.

According to sources, Stella Jaya Selvi of Kannanallur village has been working as a chemistry teacher in the government school.

“She has been allegedly abusing students using foul language. Recently, the parents complained about her to headmistress Rathina Jayanthi.

When the headmistress issued Stella a memo, she engaged in a heated argument with Rathina. When Rathina was firm on issuing memo, Stella allegedly slapped her and snatched her gold chain. Erwadi police arrived at the school and conducted an inquiry with Stella.

However, she refused to give the chain, adding the HM took action against her without giving her an opportunity to express her concerns,” sources said. Based on Rathina’s complaint, police registered a case against Stella. A departmental action has also been initiated against Stella. Meanwhile, a video of the police personnel’s talk with Stella and Rathina’s accusation went viral on social media. 
 

