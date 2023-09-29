TN: Three arrested for poisoning 250 ducks, 12 swamphens near Vadalur

Bagalavan Perier B By

Express News Service

CUDDALORE: Three individuals were arrested on Wednesday for poisoning about 250 ducks and 12 grey-headed swamphens near Vadalur. Notably, the accused had previously faced action in a similar case of poisoning, resulting in the imposition of fines.

Reportedly, Palani, a livestock farmer from Andhra Pradesh, had under his care a substantial number of ducks. During sowing season, he would bring the ducks to Vadalur and nearby villages to let them graze in the farmlands there, utilising their droppings as natural fertiliser. On Sunday, the ducks went on to forage near Walajah Lake in Vadalur, and began to drop dead one by one in quick succession.

Palani soon discovered the ducks and swamphens had died from consuming poison-laced paddy seeds, scattered in the area by poachers targeting the ducks. Sources said, with the help of locals, Palani allegedly identified the culprits and negotiated a Rs 25,000 compensation for the dead ducks on Monday.

Meanwhile, Cuddalore forest ranger J Ramesh initiated an inquiry into the incident. The accused were identified to be M Prabagaran (36) and C Aruldoss (56) from Karungkuzhi, and D Pongalmaran (57) from Kolakudi. The trio were involved in poisoning birds for meat, officials said.

Later, the three were arrested on Wednesday, booked under Wildlife Act, and fined Rs 5,000 by the forest department, they added. Moreover, Vadalur police also filed a case against them for posing a threat to the public by openly dispersing poison-laced paddy seeds. After initial inquiry, police confiscated half a kilogram of rat poison and grains. The accused were remanded in judicial custody, police said.

