TN eligible to get Rs 1,305 crore from centre for urban planning reforms

C Shivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The state has become eligible for funds worth `1,305 crore from the union government for the implementation of several projects related to urban planning reforms, including land pooling schemes and the chalking out of master plans for eight cities and urban forests.

A total of Rs 400 crore out of the Rs 1,305 crore is allotted for urban reforms in the state. Master plans for Coimbatore, Madurai, Tiruchy, Erode and Tiruppur are under preparation. The master plans for Salem, Tirunelveli and Vellore are being prepared under the AMRUT 1.0 sub-scheme.

A report, “Scheme for Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment 2023- 24,” which was prepared based on a meeting conducted by the Ministry of Housing and urban Affairs Secretary earlier this month highlighted that the state will be focussing on four components while preparing the master plan, which includes a comprehensive mobility plan for eight cities akin to the transport roadmap being prepared for Chennai.

It is likely that the draft master plan for the eight cities would get approval by the end of this year.

The statistical handbook, prepared by the department of economics and statistics, will be made use of for secondary information. Based on the data economic activities and resource centers of the planning area will be identified and proposed land use plan will be prepared. Similarly, based on the proposals identified under different sectors of the master plan, such as transportation, economy, housing, environment, infrastructure, heritage and culture, and tourism, the land use plan will be prepared for the planning area.

Land suitability analysis will be carried out to allocate land in a scientific manner. Draft reports of the master plans of the eight cities are currently being prepared. The draft final master plan will be submitted to the government for consent under section 24 of the Tamil Nadu Town and Country Planning Act, 1971.

