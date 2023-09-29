TN: four-year-old girl dies of dengue

By Express News Service

DHARMAPURI: A four-year-old girl from Tirupattur district died of dengue at Dharmapuri Medical College Hospital in the late hours of Wednesday. According to sources in the hospital, M Abhinidhi, was initially admitted in a private hospital in Tirupattur, then shifted to Krishnagiri Medical College Hospital and Tirupattur Government Hospital before being brought to Dharmapuri Medical College Hospital.

“Her siblings, M Yoghalakhsmi (15) and eight-month old M Purushothaman are also down with dengue.

While Yoghalakshmi has been admitted in a private hospital in Bengaluru, the baby is admitted in DMCH,” they said. Deputy Director of Tirupathur Health Department T R Senthil said it was the first dengue-related death reported in the district in the past five years.

Joint Director of Medical Services Dr K Santhi said, “We urge parents to exercise extreme caution in fever cases. The girl suffered hemorrhagic fever and was in shock. She was brought here in critical condition and died in the late hours of Wednesday.”

“People must approach Government Hospitals or PHCs even if the fever is mild. Intermittent fever often masks the ailment. Further, self-medication is a huge risk as it fails to cure the disease, but suppresses the symptoms. We advise people to stop this practice. Most importantly, people must boil water before drinking,” she said.

Speaking about the rate of transmission of dengue in Dharmapuri, Santhi said, “We have very few cases, five people were admitted in the DMCH last week of which three have been discharged following recovery. The others are recovering well.”

Meanwhile, residents expressed concerns over sanitation quality standards, following which Tirupathur Collector D Baskara Pandian held a press conference. “We are taking concerted efforts to maintain the hygiene in all the areas. Mosquitoes breed and develop larvae in water sources. It is imperative for the public help in maintaining clean and open water sources, and avoid water stagnation,” said the collector.

He said a report will be submitted to the state government seeking assistance to the bereaved family.

