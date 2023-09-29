Trust board governing educational institutions in Chennai reconstituted

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A division bench of the Madras High Court has reconstituted a trust board governing a group of educational institutions in Chennai to ensure its smooth functioning. The court also dropped a clause in the rules that mandated the appointment of retired vice-chancellors as trustee or the chairman of the trust board.



"It may not be ideal to have a retired V-C belonging to Telugu Linguistic Minority as trustee or the chairman of the trust board as most of the V-Cs are accused of either corruption or maladministration - either during their service or immediately after retirement," said the bench comprising Justices R Subramanian and R Kalaimathi, in a recent order.



In an order issued in 2011, Justice V Ramasubramanian had passed a scheme decree to revamp the trust board with the nine members and a retired V-C as the chairman. However, members of the board moved the court against the order.



Following appeals filed against the 2011 order, the division bench directed that the trust shall comprise only seven members so that a single family would not dominate the trust. The chairperson must be a chartered accountant of repute and not below 50 years of age, the bench ordered.

