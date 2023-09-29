Home States Tamil Nadu

Vachathi brutalities against tribals: Madras HC dismisses appeals filed by convicted govt officials

Justice P Velmurugan orders Rs. 10 lakh compensation for victims, govt jobs and livelihood enhancement measures.

Published: 29th September 2023 12:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2023 12:35 PM   |  A+A-

Vachathi hamlet; (right) a report on the brutality in the tribal hamlet that appeared in TNIE dated July 19, 1992 | express

By R Sivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a significant order, the Madras High Court on Friday dismissed all the appeals filed by the Forest, Police and Revenue department officials against their conviction in the infamous Vachathi atrocities and rape against innocent tribal women committed in 1992 in the pretext of conducting raids against sandalwood smuggling.

The court also ordered a compensation of Rs. 10 lakh each to the rape victims and government jobs to them or their family members. Justice P Velmurugan pronounced the orders on the appeals filed by 215 officials who were convicted by the Principal District and Sessions Court of Dharmapuri in 2011 for various offences including rape and ransacking.

Dismissing the appeals, the judge ordered, "Tamil Nadu government shall provide Rs. 10 lakh compensation to each of the victims. Fifty per cent of the amount shall be recovered from the officials who are convicted for committing rape."

Misery in memory: Vachathi brutalities

He also ordered the State government to provide government job to the victims or their family members and welfare measures to enhance the victims livelihood. Moreover, the judge directed the government to take action against the then district collector, superintendent of police (SP) and the district forest officer (DFO) for their negligence in not taking action on the brutalities after it was brought to their notice.

The nondescript tribal village in Dharmapuri district was stormed by a huge contingent of officials of the Forest, Police and the Revenue department in June, 1992 in the garb of raiding the sandalwood smugglers. They indulged in ransacking and rampaging the village and did not even spared the children from indiscriminate assault. As many as eighteen women were whisked away by the ruthless officials before raping them.

One of the worst brutalities committed against the tribal people came to light after a month as the cadre of CPM flagged the incident taking it up with the top government officials.

The State government initially tried to hush up the matter. However, the probe was handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) which filed charge sheet against 269 government officials.

The victims had to wage a long legal battle until the inhuman officials were punished by the court in 2011.

