Villagers in TN allege water theft from Amaravathi

Several lakh litres of water are drawn illegally through more than 17 pipes underground near the Alangium anaicut in Thalavaipattinam.

By Saravanan M P
Express News Service

TIRUPPUR: Residents of Thalavaipattinam in Dharapuram have complained of water theft from the Amaravathi river.

Amaravathi old ayacut irrigation sabha president S Santhana Krishnan said, “Amaravathi is the primary source of water supply in Dharapuram, it flows through Alangium to reach other parts of the taluk where 1,000 acres of farmland are irrigated.”

“So, some private individuals have placed 4-inch diameter pipelines underground at Thalavaipattinam and drawing water. Since these are laid deep in the water, one has to walk in the stream to find them,” he added.

Ramkumar, another farmer said, “We suspect there are more than 17 pipes underground near the Alangium anaicut in Thalavaipattinam. Several lakh litres of water are drawn illegally through them and we suspect they are used for commercial purposes.”

Speaking to TNIE, an official from the WRO-PWD department said, “We will depute a team headed by Assistant Engineer (PWD) to check the spot since one side of the bank falls under Tiruppur district and the other banks comes under Dindigul district. Based on their report, action will be taken.”

