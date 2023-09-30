Home States Tamil Nadu

4,000 dogs vaccinated against rabies in two districts

By Express News Service

TENKASI/TIRUNELVELI:  More than 4,000 dogs were vaccinated in the free anti-rabies vaccination and awareness camp held at all veterinary hospitals and dispensaries across the Tenkasi and Tirunelveli districts on the occasion of 17th World Rabies Day on Thursday.

Regional Joint Director of Animal Husbandry Dr PTR Theophilus Rojar inaugurated the camp in the presence of Tenkasi Divisional Assistant Director Dr M Mageswari. Addressing the camp in Tenkasi, Mageswari advised all dog owners to take care of their pets from rabies by vaccinating them.

"This year's World Rabies Day theme is 'All for 1, One Health for all'. The global health observance started in 2017 to raise awareness about the world's deadliest infectious disease and bring together people to enhance prevention and control efforts worldwide. While rabies is a 100% preventable disease, nearly 60,000 people die from this disease around the world each year," she said.

Mageswari further said the global strategic plan for the elimination of dog-mediated human rabies deaths by 2030 is an ambitious and achievable target.

