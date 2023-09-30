Home States Tamil Nadu

Dump yard accident: Mayor says contract will be nixed

Mayor Kalpana said contractors who have been maintaining and running the bio-mining works in the dump yard didn’t respond to her calls despite multiple attempts.

A contract labourer lost his legs and a portion of his hand while cleaning a shredder in the Vellalore dump yard. (Photo | Express)

COIMBATORE:  A day after a contract labourer lost his legs and a portion of his hand while cleaning a shredder in the Vellalore dump yard, councillors raised concerns about workers' safety during the council meeting on Friday.

Ward 98 councillor Udhayakumar R and Ward 99 councillor Aslam Basha M said, “We went to the dumpyard to check the issue but were not allowed inside. None of the officials gave a proper explanation of who was responsible for the issue or went to the spot to investigate. Till now, no CCMC official has visited the yard or the hospital to check the condition of the worker. “

Ward 100 councillor and DMK’s floor leader R Karthikeyan said, “The dump yard has huge machinery, yet does not have CCTV cameras or official to monitor the works. The facility needs to be regulated.”

Mayor Kalpana said contractors who have been maintaining and running the bio-mining works in the dump yard didn’t respond to her calls despite multiple attempts.

“There are already numerous complaints against the private player and he has not been doing the work properly. The contract of the existing private player shall be cancelled,” she added. Deputy commissioner Dr. S Selvasurabi said a probe is on and steps will be taken to avoid such incidents in future.

