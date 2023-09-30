Home States Tamil Nadu

Eight persons killed in TN's Nilgris after bus falls into gorge; CM Stalin announces aid

The bus fell into the gorge after the driver of the vehicle lost control and locals, members of the police department and fire and rescue services rushed to the aid of the victims and rescued the inju

Published: 30th September 2023 10:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2023 10:44 PM

Tourist bus falls from hills near Conoor in Nilgirs district on Saturday Evening. (Photo | Express)

By PTI

NILGRIS: At least 8 persons were killed and many injured when the tourist bus they were travelling in fell into a gorge in this hilly district on Saturday, police said.

Among the deceased were four women and a minor boy, they said.

Chief Minister M K Stalin expressed anguish over the deaths and announced cash relief to the kin of the deceased.

The victims hailed from Kadayam in Tenkasi district and they were returning home when the incident happened.

The bus fell into the gorge after the driver of the vehicle lost control and locals, members of the police department and fire and rescue services rushed to the aid of the victims and rescued the injured.

The bus toppled in the impact and the rescue workers were seen using ropes to get down to the ill-fated vehicle and reach out to the passengers.

Most of the injured persons have been sent to nearby Coimbatore for medical treatment.

Expressing concern over the accident, Chief Minister Stalin expressed his sympathies with the kin of the victims.

He announced a relief of Rs 2 lakh each to the families of the deceased and Rs one lakh to those under treatment with grievous injuries.

In a statement, he said Rs 50,000 would be provided to those who had suffered minor injuries.

He directed special treatment for the injured.

The CM said he has deputed Tourism Minister K Ramachandran to oversee the rescue and relief work.

Meanwhile, the district administration has set up a phone line--1077, regarding information about the accident.

Information will be also available on 0423-2450034.

