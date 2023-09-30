Home States Tamil Nadu

Executive meeting for registration department held in Madurai

To date, the revenue generated from Madurai North and Madurai South has been estimated to be Rs 139.20 crore and Rs 141.59 crore respectively.

MADURAI: Minister of Commercial Taxes Moorthy chaired an executive meeting held in Madurai on Friday. The minister said the Madurai revenue district has two registration zones in the district -- Madurai North and Madurai South.

"There is a total of 26 registrar offices functioning under these two registration zones. The registration department is an important department that can generate revenue for the government by providing services related to various types of document registration. The revenue target has been set for the financial year 2023-2024 for Madurai North at Rs 478 crore and for Madurai South at Rs 571.25 crore. To date, the revenue generated from Madurai North and Madurai South has been estimated to be Rs 139.20 crore and Rs 141.59 crore respectively. Officers must work in a way that the target set for them is duly achieved," he said.

He further said the work of the sub-registrars' offices across Tamil Nadu has been computerised, and that all the fees due to the government have been paid online. "The registrars should ensure that the registrants declare the value of the property in the registration documents based on the guide value fixed by the state government during the registration of the deeds, and pay the stamp duty and registration fee accordingly and ensure that the documents are registered," added minister Moorthy.

