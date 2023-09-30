Home States Tamil Nadu

Fever camps to be held in areas with more than three dengue cases

The Directorate of Public Health said all government hospitals, major private hospitals, and laboratories should be sensitised on the importance of dengue and other communicable diseases. 

Published: 30th September 2023

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: As the state marks an increase in dengue fever cases, the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine released dengue fever management guidelines on Friday.

In the letter of Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine Dr T S Selvavinayagam, all Deputy Directors of Health Services (DDHS), and city and municipal health officers have been instructed to follow the guidelines without lapse.  

Selvavinayagam asked the officers to conduct 1,000 fever medical camps from October 1 in areas where more than three cases have been reported. Dengue cases have been reported in all TN districts. Recent ones are in Nilgiris, where no cases were reported earlier, the letter read.

The DPH said all government hospitals, major private hospitals, and laboratories should be sensitised on the importance of dengue and other communicable diseases. The DPH also instructed the community to be involved in the detection of mosquito breeding sites and their elimination.

