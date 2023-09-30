Health department bagged 60 per cent of excellence awards in past two years: Ma Subramanian

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: The Department of Health and Family Welfare in Tamil Nadu had bagged at least 60% of all the excellence awards in the past two years under the DMK rule, said Health and Family Welfare Minister Ma Subramanian after inaugurating several buildings that cost Rs 4.25 crore, during a programme on the Thoothukudi medical college premises on Friday.

He unveiled 11 buildings, including six sub-health centres, a housing settlement for nurses, two outpatient blocks, a health laboratory, and an eye operation centre, in the district. He also reviewed the progress of 39 projects underway at an estimated cost of Rs 253.29 crore in Thoothukudi.



After Social Welfare Minister Geetha Jeevan demanded the health minister to construct a nursing college and renovate the hostel on the medical college premises, minister Subramanian assured to allocate funds for the works in the upcoming budget. "Compared to other districts in the state, more number of health projects are underway in Thoothukudi district," he said.



"Our Department of Health and Family Welfare has received 478 awards in the past 10 years, and 239 of them came in the last two years of DMK rule. I appreciate the department officials in Thoothukudi for securing two out of 43 labour room quality improvement initiative awards given by the union government since 2017. Out of the 77 labour room quality improvement initiative awards bagged by TN in the past seven years, 43 were received in the past year. The awards will be shown to Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday," the minister said.



Earlier in the day, Ma Subramanian flagged off a 'health walk' on Beach road to commemorate World Heart Day.

