Increase police stations, officers in Perambalur, residents urge

P Thiruselvam By

Express News Service

PERAMBALUR: Residents have reiterated their demand to increase the number of police stations and the strength of the police force in the district. As per 2011 census data, the population in Perambalur district was estimated to be a total of 5.65 lakh residents. Accordingly, nine police stations, including an all-women police station (AWPS), were set up.

Over 500 police officers are stationed in the district. However, the residents have been seeking additional police stations and police officers, expressing concerns over growing crimes and robberies reported in the district. In September alone, 69 sovereigns of gold jewels were either stolen, snatched or burgled. Recently, an AWPS was set up in Mangalamedu.

Last year, Perambalur MLA M Prabhakaran filed a petition at the district collectorate highlighting discrepancies in the allotment of police stations in Ariyalur and Perambalur districts. "Ariyalur district has only 20 police stations, while Perambalur is encompassed of only 10 stations," the petition read. "CM MK Stalin recently announced in the assembly to set up a taluk police station in Perambalur.

A spot in Senjeri has been earmarked for it. We are awaiting funds," MLA Prakbhakaran said. CPM District Secretary P Ramesh said, "At least four additional police stations should be set up in each union. Sometimes, police officers go to other districts for bandobast duty. At times like such, it is important to have additional force," said Ramesh.

According to sources, Perambalur is one of the districts with the least number of police stations and police officers. "We have set up 15 checkposts in the district and have been conducting vehicle inspection. A total of 180 police officers are on duty in three shifts," an officer said.

